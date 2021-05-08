Bristlecone Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Humana in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Humana by 74.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $465.08 on Friday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $365.06 and a 52-week high of $474.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $428.57 and a 200-day moving average of $410.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.67%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total transaction of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $403.37 per share, with a total value of $151,263.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.45.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

