Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $148,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $398,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of MPW opened at $21.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.21%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $15,059,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,251,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,957,252.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.90.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.