Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 6.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lennar were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $283,296,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,118,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,297,000 after purchasing an additional 88,065 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,012,607 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,191,000 after purchasing an additional 90,195 shares during the period. Cypress Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Funds LLC now owns 664,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,655,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lennar by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after purchasing an additional 315,292 shares during the period. 81.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lennar alerts:

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $108.05 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12 month low of $46.10 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.75, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.44 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.99%.

LEN has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities increased their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.35.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.