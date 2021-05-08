Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) Position Raised by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IIPR. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $184.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 458.27 and a quick ratio of 458.27. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.86 and a 52-week high of $222.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.59.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 55.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.47%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research cut Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.63.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 4,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $740,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 214,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,642,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul E. Smithers sold 2,000 shares of Innovative Industrial Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,740 shares in the company, valued at $6,969,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,029 shares of company stock worth $1,797,137 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Innovative Industrial Properties

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

See Also: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IIPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.