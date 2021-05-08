Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Holdings Increased by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.4% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.7% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 4,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 31.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,259,000. 74.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VLO. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $80.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2,682.11, a PEG ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

