Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Position Reduced by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,405,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,642,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 23,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $137.49 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $89.33 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.63.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

