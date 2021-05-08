KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp by 658.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,578,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,919,935 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $175,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 79.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,775,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,178,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,848 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in KeyCorp by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 28,681,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,670,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in KeyCorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,808,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEY opened at $23.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.58. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $23.08.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Paine III sold 35,218 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $751,552.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 223,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,768,337.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark W. Midkiff sold 23,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $520,289.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,754.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,451,012. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KEY. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.27.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

