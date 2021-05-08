TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 12.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cummins by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in Cummins by 3.3% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $245.75.

CMI opened at $266.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.32 and a 1-year high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.35.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 20.30%. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.64, for a total transaction of $86,113.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,457.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total transaction of $158,775.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,816,552 in the last quarter. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.