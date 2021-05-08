ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.89

Shares of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.89 and traded as low as $1.61. ZEN Graphene Solutions shares last traded at $1.66, with a volume of 15,976 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $146.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.00 and a beta of 0.28.

ZEN Graphene Solutions (OTCMKTS:ZENYF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., a graphene technology solutions company, engages in developing graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. ZEN Graphene Solutions has collaboration with Graphene Composites Ltd.

