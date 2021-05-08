The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.42

The Singing Machine Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.42 and traded as low as $0.38. The Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $14.84 million, a P/E ratio of -37.96 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37.

The Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.97 million during the quarter. The Singing Machine had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 0.95%.

The Singing Machine Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

