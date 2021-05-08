Immutep (NASDAQ:IMMP) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.23

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.23 and traded as low as $3.10. Immutep shares last traded at $3.20, with a volume of 288,076 shares.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on Immutep from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 9.26 and a current ratio of 9.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Immutep stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. 0.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immutep Limited, a biotech company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical product candidates. The company develops immunotherapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its principal product candidate is IMP321, also known as Â’eftilagimod alpha' or Â’efti', which is a recombinant protein that is in Phase IIb clinical trial as a chemoimmunotherapy combination for metastatic breast cancer termed AIPAC and in a Phase I combination therapy trial in metastatic melanoma termed TACTI-mel; and is being evaluated as a combination therapy in head and neck squamous cell carcinoma and non-small cell lung carcinoma in a Phase II clinical trial called TACTI-002 and an investigator initiated Phase I trial called INSIGHT in advanced solid tumors.

