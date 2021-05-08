RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Brent David Rosenthal Purchases 11,779 Shares

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Director Brent David Rosenthal acquired 11,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.92 per share, with a total value of $10,836.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 415,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,415.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $0.91 on Friday. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $41.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Get RiceBran Technologies alerts:

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. RiceBran Technologies had a negative return on equity of 49.44% and a negative net margin of 53.50%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of RiceBran Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,799 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RiceBran Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added processing and marketing of healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains, and by-products created in the milling of these grains.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for RiceBran Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiceBran Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.