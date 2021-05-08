West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.30 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WFG stock opened at $86.48 on Friday. West Fraser Timber has a 1-year low of $24.86 and a 1-year high of $88.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1574 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WFG. TD Securities upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

