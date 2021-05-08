Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 3.78%.

Shares of NYSE VGR opened at $13.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66. Vector Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. Vector Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a research note on Thursday.

In other news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total value of $3,370,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,941,524.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,211,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,132,278 shares in the company, valued at $31,429,777.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Vector Group Company Profile

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

