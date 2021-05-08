Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.
DFIN stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.
Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Recommended Story: Oversold
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.