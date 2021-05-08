Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Rating Lowered by DA Davidson

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) was downgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donnelley Financial Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.20.

DFIN stock opened at $26.67 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $5.94 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.43 and a beta of 2.11.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Company insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 9,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

