Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Price Target Cut to $75.00

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) had its price target cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $99.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on RDFN. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Redfin in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered shares of Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.69.

Shares of RDFN opened at $56.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of -113.92 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin has a 52-week low of $22.05 and a 52-week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Redfin will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Bass sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $102,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $479,231.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $134,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,677,030.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,850 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,443 over the last three months. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Redfin by 14.9% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,900,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,440 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Redfin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,324,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Redfin by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,572,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,677,000 after acquiring an additional 759,662 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in Redfin by 874.9% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 687,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,805,000 after acquiring an additional 617,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Redfin by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 427,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,332,000 after purchasing an additional 202,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Redfin

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

