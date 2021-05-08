Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Research Coverage Started at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) in a report published on Wednesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KURA. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.33.

Get Kura Oncology alerts:

Shares of KURA stock opened at $26.15 on Wednesday. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.15 and a current ratio of 15.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 2.15.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.04). Analysts forecast that Kura Oncology will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Kathleen Ford sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $183,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,937.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 170.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Kura Oncology during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 131.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Kura Oncology by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The company's lead product candidates are tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Kura Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.