JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.75 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “JMP GROUP INC. is a full-service investment banking and asset management firm that provides investment banking, sales and trading, and equity research services to corporate and institutional clients and alternative asset management products to institutional and high-net-worth investors. JMP Group operates through two subsidiaries, JMP Securities and JMP Asset Management. The company focuses its resources on small and middle-market growth companies and the institutions that invest in them. They approach their work with the idea that expertise, intellectual capital and relationships can never be commoditized. “

Separately, Barrington Research restated an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target (up previously from $3.50) on shares of JMP Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of JMP Group stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. JMP Group has a twelve month low of $2.21 and a twelve month high of $8.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $102.63 million, a PE ratio of -5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.95.

JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.16. JMP Group had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 23.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that JMP Group will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Wedbush Securities Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 62,846 shares of company stock valued at $378,659. 58.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in JMP Group stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of JMP Group LLC (NYSE:JMP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 92,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.47% of JMP Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JMP Group Company Profile

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services.

