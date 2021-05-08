Oakworth Capital Inc. Has $396,000 Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Oakworth Capital Inc. trimmed its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 9,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 131.8% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $302.00 price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Cowen assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $304.00.

Shares of APD opened at $290.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.52 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $285.14 and a 200-day moving average of $276.57.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

