ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ITV plc (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ITVPY shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ITV in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of ITV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ITV in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Shares of ITV stock opened at $18.05 on Wednesday. ITV has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $18.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

