Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $33.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 100.12% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MAXN. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maxeon Solar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

NASDAQ:MAXN opened at $16.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.60. Maxeon Solar Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $57.97.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (NASDAQ:MAXN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $1.21. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Maxeon Solar Technologies will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAXN. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth $22,492,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $195,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Maxeon Solar Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $422,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $938,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maxeon Solar Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $6,272,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Maxeon Solar Technologies

Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells solar panels under the SunPower brand name worldwide. The company is headquartered in Singapore. Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. operates independently of SunPower Corporation as of August 26, 2020.

