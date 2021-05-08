Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.57% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CTVA. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

Get Corteva alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $48.86 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Corteva has a 12-month low of $22.38 and a 12-month high of $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corteva by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at $3,750,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corteva by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 20,130 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 4,444.4% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.