alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) Receives €15.77 Consensus PT from Analysts

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €15.80 ($18.58).

AOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Nord/LB set a €15.00 ($17.65) price target on alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €19.00 ($22.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.47) price target on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.85 ($17.47) price objective on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.50 ($19.41) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd.

AOX stock opened at €14.44 ($16.99) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is €14.33 and its 200 day moving average is €13.87. alstria office REIT has a 12-month low of €11.74 ($13.81) and a 12-month high of €15.24 ($17.93). The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

