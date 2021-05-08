Cantor Fitzgerald Trims OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Target Price to $12.00

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target suggests a potential upside of 287.10% from the company’s previous close. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for OptiNose’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OPTN stock opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $164.65 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. OptiNose has a 12-month low of $3.03 and a 12-month high of $10.00.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. OptiNose had a negative return on equity of 294.64% and a negative net margin of 230.14%. As a group, equities analysts expect that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 20,690 shares of company stock valued at $81,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of OptiNose by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in OptiNose by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of OptiNose by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 68,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 18,197 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 959.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 124,959 shares during the period. Finally, Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OptiNose in the fourth quarter worth $1,801,000. 62.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

