Belden (NYSE:BDC) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.88-0.98 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $535-550 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $499.84 million.Belden also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.500-3.800 EPS.

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Belden from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Belden from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Belden has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.60.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.57. Belden has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.46.

Belden (NYSE:BDC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.58 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Belden will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Belden’s payout ratio is currently 4.42%.

About Belden

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, fiber, and home and building automation.

