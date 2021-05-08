BITTO (BITTO) Achieves Market Cap of $959,393.77

BITTO (CURRENCY:BITTO) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 8th. One BITTO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000533 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BITTO has a market cap of $959,393.77 and $128,527.00 worth of BITTO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BITTO has traded down 9.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.63 or 0.00068551 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002871 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $389.16 or 0.00656666 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BITTO Profile

BITTO is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. BITTO’s total supply is 17,709,627 coins and its circulating supply is 3,036,861 coins. The official website for BITTO is www.bittoexchange.com . The Reddit community for BITTO is https://reddit.com/r/bittoexchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BITTO’s official message board is medium.com/@bittoexchange . BITTO’s official Twitter account is @BittoExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BITTO is a crypto financial platform. It provides the users with a set of investment tools, which allows them to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them through the BITTO Trading Exchange or to access crypto banking features by using the BITTO Banking System. In addition, a lending platform is available at BITTO for the users who wish to perform P2P (Peer to Peer) lending contracts. The BITTO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is the official digital asset of BITTO and it will primarily serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the community. “

BITTO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITTO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITTO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITTO using one of the exchanges listed above.

