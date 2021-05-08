Travala.com Trading 2.9% Lower This Week (AVA)

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Travala.com has a market capitalization of $251.35 million and approximately $6.67 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Travala.com coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.04 or 0.00008510 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Travala.com has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.42 or 0.00066512 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $150.52 or 0.00253979 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 71,648.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003851 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003737 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $660.74 or 0.01114931 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 365.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00030078 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $442.01 or 0.00745838 BTC.

About Travala.com

Travala.com’s genesis date was August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,112,681 coins and its circulating supply is 49,838,003 coins. Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . Travala.com’s official message board is medium.com/@travala . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Travala.com is www.travala.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Travala.com Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

