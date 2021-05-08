Oppenheimer Boosts MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $533.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $533.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI opened at $482.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.09 and a beta of 0.91. MSCI has a 52 week low of $299.09 and a 52 week high of $495.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $452.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.65.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.66, for a total value of $1,076,650.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 261,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,747,649.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC grew its position in MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after purchasing an additional 359,793 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,726,412 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,820,249,000 after acquiring an additional 315,551 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in MSCI in the 4th quarter worth about $133,167,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares during the last quarter. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

