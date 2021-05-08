Royal Bank of Canada Raises Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Price Target to $155.00

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Capital One Financial from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.64.

COF stock opened at $157.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.02 billion, a PE ratio of 78.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $157.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.85.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,249 shares of company stock valued at $21,048,631. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

