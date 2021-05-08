Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $129.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $126.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.80.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $114.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $112.69 and a 200-day moving average of $103.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 148.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $70.65 and a 1 year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 15,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resource Management LLC lifted its stake in Starbucks by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.