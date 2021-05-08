Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stock Rating Lowered by Truist Securities

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) was downgraded by equities researchers at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $190.00 price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Cowen boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.90.

Shares of PXD opened at $167.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 164.54, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $76.48 and a 1 year high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $490,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,895.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

