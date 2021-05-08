The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th.

The Carlyle Group has decreased its dividend by 19.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Carlyle Group has a dividend payout ratio of 41.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Carlyle Group to earn $2.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.9%.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

Shares of CG opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The Carlyle Group has a 1-year low of $22.36 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.14 and a 200 day moving average of $33.54.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 25.90% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at $37,209,280.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,226,363 shares of company stock valued at $115,703,069.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CG shares. TheStreet upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.33.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.