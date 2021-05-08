Insider Selling: Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel Sells $12,557.79 in Stock

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) General Counsel John J. Fry sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $12,557.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

John J. Fry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 1st, John J. Fry sold 201 shares of Quanterix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total transaction of $12,566.52.

QTRX opened at $56.10 on Friday. Quanterix Co. has a twelve month low of $23.87 and a twelve month high of $92.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.04. The company has a quick ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 7.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 1.71.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative net margin of 41.69% and a negative return on equity of 22.37%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QTRX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Quanterix from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quanterix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Quanterix by 30.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the third quarter worth about $214,000. 71.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

