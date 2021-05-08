Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.

Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE FNF opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $46.67.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. Fidelity National Financial’s revenue was up 92.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

