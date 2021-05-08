Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (FNF) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 on June 30th

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 6th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%.
Fidelity National Financial has increased its dividend by 32.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
NYSE FNF opened at $46.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.13 and its 200-day moving average is $38.92. Fidelity National Financial has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $46.67.
In other news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $3,108,212.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,169,407.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FNF shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.
Fidelity National Financial Company Profile
Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.
