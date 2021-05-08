Gavin Friedman Sells 400 Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Thursday, April 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $31,076.00.

Shares of TRUP opened at $83.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.43. Trupanion, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $126.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,081.48 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.23). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. On average, equities analysts expect that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 1st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Trupanion in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Trupanion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Trupanion by 7,057.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $144,000. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.