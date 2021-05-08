Bangkok Bank Public (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY)’s share price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $20.22 and last traded at $20.17. Approximately 662 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.09 and a 200 day moving average of $19.81.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.4145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.02%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services primarily in Thailand. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home, collateral, overdraft, and personal loans; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bills of exchange, and bonds and debentures, as well as securities brokerage services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange, and SMS services; debit, credit, purchasing, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

