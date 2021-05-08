Gentera (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 41,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.46.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.45.

Gentera Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMPRF)

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

