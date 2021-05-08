Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen Sells 11,000 Shares of Stock

Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.02, for a total value of $737,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,220. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of BERY stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $68.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BERY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,753,000 after buying an additional 348,338 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 27.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 216.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 86,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,305,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 14.4% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.