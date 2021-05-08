Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rating Increased to Buy at B. Riley

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $14.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cumulus Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

CMLS opened at $10.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. Cumulus Media has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $11.75. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 2.27.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.88) by $0.81. Cumulus Media had a negative return on equity of 9.38% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cumulus Media will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors own 66.58% of the company’s stock.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media and entertainment company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates 415 stations in 86 markets, as well as approximately 7,300 affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, the AP, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.