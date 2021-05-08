Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Issues Earnings Results

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

IMH opened at $2.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.46.

In other Impac Mortgage news, major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 purchased 25,000 shares of Impac Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.94 per share, with a total value of $48,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George A. Mangiaracina sold 16,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total transaction of $56,607.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,262.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 181,797 shares of company stock valued at $360,867 and sold 23,274 shares valued at $78,423. Company insiders own 40.40% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

