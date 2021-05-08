Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cellectis SA is a gene-editing company. The company focused on developing immunotherapies based on gene edited engineered CAR-T cells. Cellectis SA is based in Paris, France. “

CLLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.27. The firm has a market cap of $740.92 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cellectis has a twelve month low of $13.17 and a twelve month high of $34.71.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.54. Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 23.56% and a negative net margin of 110.52%. Equities analysts expect that Cellectis will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,964 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Cellectis by 833.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,528 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. 33.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

