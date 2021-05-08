Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis Sells 2,719 Shares

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) VP Gregory C. Davis sold 2,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $43,531.19. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,888.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of SMED stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million and a PE ratio of 231.18. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.45 and a 52-week high of $18.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Sharps Compliance alerts:

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 2.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Analysts expect that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on SMED. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Sharps Compliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barrington Research raised their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SMED. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 87,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sharps Compliance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 788,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 31,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 13,259 shares in the last quarter. 42.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sharps Compliance

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Sharps Compliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharps Compliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.