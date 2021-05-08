Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) Insider Josephine Bush Buys 4,214 Shares

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited (ASX:VUL) insider Josephine Bush acquired 4,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$8.26 ($5.90) per share, with a total value of A$34,803.43 ($24,859.59).

Vulcan Energy Resources Company Profile

Vulcan Energy Resources Limited engages in the mineral exploration activities in Europe. It explores for lithium, copper, zinc, gold, silver, lead, magnetite, and sulfur deposits. The company holds interests in the Zero Carbon Lithium project; and LÃ¸kken, Grimsdal, Storwartz, Killingdal, and Tverrfjellet projects located in Norway.

