Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Insider James J. Cotter Living Trust Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) insider James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 790,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,704,456.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James J. Cotter Living Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.86, for a total transaction of $23,440.00.

On Monday, May 3rd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $23,800.00.

On Wednesday, April 28th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $71,880.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total transaction of $72,600.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.41, for a total transaction of $25,640.00.

On Monday, April 5th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total transaction of $25,320.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $25,320.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total value of $27,240.00.

On Monday, March 15th, James J. Cotter Living Trust sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $28,480.00.

Reading International stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. Reading International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 2.03.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative return on equity of 42.01% and a negative net margin of 57.16%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blankinship & Foster LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Reading International during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Reading International by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. 41.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International Company Profile

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

