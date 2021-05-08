Wealthcare Capital Management LLC Takes $41,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,789,000 after buying an additional 4,551 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 6,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $161.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.64 and its 200-day moving average is $141.14. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.93 and a fifty-two week high of $161.97.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

