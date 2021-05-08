Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 49.6% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 11,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 2.4% during the first quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 13,050 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,324,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Sitrin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $6,912,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 6.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. 51.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BA opened at $235.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $137.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.84, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $245.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.24.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $233.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.14.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

