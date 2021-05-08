Bristlecone Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SLYG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

SLYG opened at $87.73 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $90.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

