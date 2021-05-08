Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 8.4% during the first quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 32.1% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $5,450,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LHX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.21.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $219.25 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $158.09 and a one year high of $219.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $206.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.54. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

