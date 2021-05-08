Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 224,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000,000 after buying an additional 8,304 shares in the last quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc. now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 151,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 10,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,462,000.

QUAL stock opened at $129.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

