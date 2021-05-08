Emerald Advisers LLC Acquires 18,540 Shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 51.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,878 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zynga were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jordan Park Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth $244,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zynga during the 1st quarter worth about $387,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Zynga by 545.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 273,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 231,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Zynga by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 667,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after acquiring an additional 252,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 15,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $186,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,972. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frank D. Gibeau sold 378,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $4,170,841.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,233,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,721. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.21.

Shares of NASDAQ ZNGA opened at $10.99 on Friday. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of -366.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 2.06% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zynga Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

